Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the NSDC decision of May 27, 2023 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

By its decision, the NSDC supported the proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 51 citizens of the Russian Federation and 220 legal entities, including those registered in Ukraine (lists of sanctioned persons are attached to the decree).