Facts

13:07 27.05.2023

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

1 min read
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the NSDC decision of May 27, 2023 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

By its decision, the NSDC supported the proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 51 citizens of the Russian Federation and 220 legal entities, including those registered in Ukraine (lists of sanctioned persons are attached to the decree).

Tags: #sanctions #decree #nsdc

MORE ABOUT

12:06 27.05.2023
Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

09:07 23.05.2023
Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

19:42 19.05.2023
Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

19:17 19.05.2023
USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

13:45 19.05.2023
U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

12:08 13.05.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

18:49 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

17:53 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

15:40 09.05.2023
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

LATEST

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

Membership in NATO to become real if Ukraine returns Kherson, Zaporizhia regions thanks to counteroffensive – Fukuyama

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Volker: West failed to grasp the fact that Russia was preparing for full-scale war in Ukraine all these years

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

AD
AD
AD
AD