Facts

12:57 27.05.2023

Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas during day, five UAVs destroyed – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas during day, five UAVs destroyed – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day attacked the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers 11 times. Also, five reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type and two of the Zala type were destroyed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on its Facebook page.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. Five enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type and two of the Zala type were also destroyed," the summary says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, units of missile troops and artillery hit three control points, three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots, two artillery units in firing positions, one means of air defense and two more important enemy targets.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

12:40 27.05.2023
Some 480 invaders, 31 UAVs and 22 artillery systems liquidated – AFU General Staff

Some 480 invaders, 31 UAVs and 22 artillery systems liquidated – AFU General Staff

20:55 25.05.2023
General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

09:46 23.05.2023
AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

19:30 22.05.2023
Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

19:17 19.05.2023
Russian forces inflict six missile, 51 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian forces inflict six missile, 51 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

09:25 19.05.2023
Some 660 invaders killed, four tanks, 21 cruise missiles, 10 UAVs destroyed over past day - General Staff

Some 660 invaders killed, four tanks, 21 cruise missiles, 10 UAVs destroyed over past day - General Staff

19:51 16.05.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

12:54 16.05.2023
Ukrainian army destroys 520 invaders, 13 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles and 12 UAVs over day – General Staff

Ukrainian army destroys 520 invaders, 13 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles and 12 UAVs over day – General Staff

19:56 11.05.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

19:36 08.05.2023
Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

Some 480 invaders, 31 UAVs and 22 artillery systems liquidated – AFU General Staff

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

LATEST

Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

Kremlin likely reviving its information campaign to coerce West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions, negotiate – ISW

EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

AD
AD
AD
AD