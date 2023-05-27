Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas during day, five UAVs destroyed – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day attacked the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers 11 times. Also, five reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type and two of the Zala type were destroyed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on its Facebook page.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. Five enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type and two of the Zala type were also destroyed," the summary says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, units of missile troops and artillery hit three control points, three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots, two artillery units in firing positions, one means of air defense and two more important enemy targets.