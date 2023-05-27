Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov believes that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will continue to fight against Ukraine after leaving Bakhmut.

According to him, and "it doesn't mean that they will stop fighting with us. They are going to concentrate more on other fronts… they are regrouping to other three locations," he said in an interview with BBC.

As reported with reference to British intelligence, the forces of the Wagner PMC probably began to withdraw from some of their positions around the town of Bakhmut.