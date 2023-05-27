Facts

12:06 27.05.2023

Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

1 min read
Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov believes that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will continue to fight against Ukraine after leaving Bakhmut.

According to him, and "it doesn't mean that they will stop fighting with us. They are going to concentrate more on other fronts… they are regrouping to other three locations," he said in an interview with BBC.

As reported with reference to British intelligence, the forces of the Wagner PMC probably began to withdraw from some of their positions around the town of Bakhmut.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

13:07 27.05.2023
Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

13:07 27.05.2023
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

20:22 25.05.2023
Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

15:44 25.05.2023
Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

13:42 25.05.2023
AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

13:02 24.05.2023
Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

09:59 24.05.2023
Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

09:07 23.05.2023
Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

12:50 22.05.2023
Syrsky on situation in Bakhmut: We continue defense, move along flanks in suburbs

Syrsky on situation in Bakhmut: We continue defense, move along flanks in suburbs

17:10 20.05.2023
Maliar: There are heavy fighting in Bakhmut; Ukrainian defenders control certain objects in one of districts and private sector

Maliar: There are heavy fighting in Bakhmut; Ukrainian defenders control certain objects in one of districts and private sector

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

Some 480 invaders, 31 UAVs and 22 artillery systems liquidated – AFU General Staff

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

LATEST

Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas during day, five UAVs destroyed – AFU General Staff

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

Some 480 invaders, 31 UAVs and 22 artillery systems liquidated – AFU General Staff

Kremlin likely reviving its information campaign to coerce West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions, negotiate – ISW

EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD