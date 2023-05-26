Spain to provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks –Defense Ministry

The Spanish government will provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks, as well as a batch of infantry vehicles, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said.

"Robles reported on the current state of Spanish supplies, noting, among other things, the upcoming delivery of four more Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and a new batch of M-113 TOA infantry vehicles," the message reads.

She also noted good progress in the training of the Ukrainian military in Spain, where about 1,500 servicemen have been trained to date, and it is expected that the annual figure will be reached ahead of schedule.