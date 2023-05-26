Facts

09:49 26.05.2023

USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

1 min read
USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

The United States plans to announce military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $300 million, consisting mainly of ammunition, reports Reuters.

As reported, the military aid package could be announced as early as Friday, but probably after the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States, two official sources said on condition of anonymity. It was expected that the package would have more guided multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) for HIMARS launchers, as well as ammunition for protection.

“The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency,” the message reads.

Tags: #usa #assistance

MORE ABOUT

19:35 25.05.2023
USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

16:16 25.05.2023
Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

19:52 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

19:17 19.05.2023
USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

13:45 19.05.2023
U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

20:53 18.05.2023
Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

12:54 13.05.2023
New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

13:03 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy: I don’t think we’ll lose bipartisan support in USA

Zelenskyy: I don’t think we’ll lose bipartisan support in USA

17:05 09.05.2023
USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

11:27 09.05.2023
U.S. Ambassador: Russia celebrates May 9 with missiles fired at sleeping civilians

U.S. Ambassador: Russia celebrates May 9 with missiles fired at sleeping civilians

AD

HOT NEWS

Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

House of Commons of British Parliament recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

LATEST

Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

House of Commons of British Parliament recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

AD
AD
AD
AD