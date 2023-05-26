USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

The United States plans to announce military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $300 million, consisting mainly of ammunition, reports Reuters.

As reported, the military aid package could be announced as early as Friday, but probably after the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States, two official sources said on condition of anonymity. It was expected that the package would have more guided multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) for HIMARS launchers, as well as ammunition for protection.

“The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency,” the message reads.