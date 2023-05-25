Facts

18:16 25.05.2023

Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

2 min read
Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

A combination of the Kyiv Security Compact and commitments similar to those made by the United States to Israel could be a perfect form of security guarantees for Ukraine, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"Speaking about security guarantees, a perfect form for us today is a mix of the Kyiv Security Compact and commitments like those made by the United States to Israel. That is the best of both concepts. Secondly, the fixation in one or another form of the inevitability of the fact that we are heading for NATO membership, and [we need] security guarantees until our accession to the Alliance," he said.

According to Yermak, "the Kyiv Security Compact provides for a multilateral framework agreement with a possibility of further conclusion of bilateral ones. It is big, naturally, it is important and good, because it provides for participation of various countries and so on. However, there are specific features of legislation in some states that are difficult to be streamlined."

He stressed that Ukraine's expectations "should not be bigger than, for example, the Washington Treaty guarantees."

"We, as adequate people, understand that Ukraine will become a full member of NATO, naturally, as soon as the security situation allows. But this is a principal moment: it is exactly about 'when', and not about 'if'," Yermak said.

"Today, our request is clear. First, an invitation to become a NATO member as soon as the security situation allows. Second, security guarantees on our path towards NATO," he said.

Tags: #nato #yermak

MORE ABOUT

18:33 25.05.2023
Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

20:53 24.05.2023
NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

20:09 24.05.2023
Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

18:43 24.05.2023
Stoltenberg: Allies continue to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership, no one can tell what decision at Vilnius summit will be

Stoltenberg: Allies continue to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership, no one can tell what decision at Vilnius summit will be

19:45 23.05.2023
Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

19:24 22.05.2023
NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

19:03 22.05.2023
Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

15:15 22.05.2023
NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

16:22 17.05.2023
Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

16:01 16.05.2023
Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

LATEST

Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

Zelenskyy congratulates African countries on Africa Day

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Johnson: Prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with victory of Ukraine

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD