Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

A combination of the Kyiv Security Compact and commitments similar to those made by the United States to Israel could be a perfect form of security guarantees for Ukraine, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"Speaking about security guarantees, a perfect form for us today is a mix of the Kyiv Security Compact and commitments like those made by the United States to Israel. That is the best of both concepts. Secondly, the fixation in one or another form of the inevitability of the fact that we are heading for NATO membership, and [we need] security guarantees until our accession to the Alliance," he said.

According to Yermak, "the Kyiv Security Compact provides for a multilateral framework agreement with a possibility of further conclusion of bilateral ones. It is big, naturally, it is important and good, because it provides for participation of various countries and so on. However, there are specific features of legislation in some states that are difficult to be streamlined."

He stressed that Ukraine's expectations "should not be bigger than, for example, the Washington Treaty guarantees."

"We, as adequate people, understand that Ukraine will become a full member of NATO, naturally, as soon as the security situation allows. But this is a principal moment: it is exactly about 'when', and not about 'if'," Yermak said.

"Today, our request is clear. First, an invitation to become a NATO member as soon as the security situation allows. Second, security guarantees on our path towards NATO," he said.