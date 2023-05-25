Facts

14:25 25.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the events on the occasion of the Day of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office said.

"Today, it is important, first of all, to thank everyone who provides reliable communication between our people, Ukraine, our defense – all Ukrainians. Who protects communication lines, restores damaged communications, who protects the cyberspace of our state. All this literally connects Ukrainians, allows our soldiers and Ukraine should be effective in defense, and our people should simply understand what is happening and hear, see their relatives and friends," the head of state said in a speech at the celebrations.

The president also noted the important activities of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection in the direction of protecting Ukrainian cyberspace. "The work of the special communications service is complex. And it is not only communications as such. I remember your work in the early days of a full-scale invasion, aimed at preventing the enemy from hitting our cyberspace in any way. I definitely understand that you are doing everything possible on electronic intelligence," he said.

The head of state also highly appreciated the project to create an army of drones. "The goal regarding the army of drones is really ambitious. I'd like to thank you for your comprehensive work. And I want to wish you only victory. It seems to me that this is the most important thing," Zelenskyy said. The president also wished health to the families and friends of the binders.

The head of state also got familiarized with the technical characteristics of attack and reconnaissance unmanned vehicles, most of which are domestically produced.

