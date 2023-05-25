AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

Russian invaders do not currently control the southwestern outskirts of the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"Our troops control the outskirts of the town in the southwestern part in Litak (Plane) area," Maliar said on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to her, the occupiers are trying to strengthen the flanks in the vicinity of Bakhmut, having already replaced units of the Wagner Group PMC there with regular formations.

"In Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to stop our advance along the flanks with artillery shelling. At present, the enemy is pulling additional units to the flanks for reinforcement. In the suburbs of Bakhmut, the enemy replaced Wagner units with regular army detachments. In the town of Bakhmut itself, the Wagner forces remain at the moment," the Deputy Minister said.

According to Maliar, the occupiers are trying to advance in several directions at once in eastern Ukraine: not only Bakhmut, but also in Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Lyman and Kupiansk.

"On Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy's attacks were repelled. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful. On Lyman direction, the enemy of the past day took a break and did not carry out offensive actions. Fighting continues on Kupiansk direction," she said.