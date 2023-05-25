Stefanchuk: Over 19,000 cases of deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia already been recorded in criminal proceedings

More than 19,000 cases of forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian territory have been recorded in criminal proceedings, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"I want to especially thank the members of the Senate [of the Republic of Poland] for adopting a resolution condemning the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia. We do not yet know the exact number of figures, how many small lives the enemy is trying to destroy. More than 19,000 such cases have already been recorded in criminal proceedings. But I'm afraid that the reality is even more terrible," the Ukrainian parliament chairman said in his speech in the Seimas of the Republic of Poland in front of the deputies of the Seimas and the Senate on Thursday.

He said the forced transfer of children to a foreign country is an element of the crime of genocide.