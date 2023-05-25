Facts

09:47 25.05.2023

AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

Over the past day Wednesday, May 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders in five directions, the General Staff said.

"The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. There were 28 clashes in these sectors of the front," the AFU General Staff said in a Facebook morning report on Thursday.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Kupiansk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to improve the tactical situation. It led unsuccessful offensive operations in Masiutivka area.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in Lyman direction over the past day.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of Ivanivsky.

In Avdiyivka direction, the Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka.

In Maryinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of ​​the town of Maryinka.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations.

