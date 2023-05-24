Facts

20:09 24.05.2023

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

1 min read
Everything that is required from the Ukrainian side regarding the supply of F-16 aircraft will be done very quickly, said head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"These planes should strengthen our air defense and give us the opportunity to be strong in the air. I am sure that everything that concerns the Ukrainian side, we will do everything quickly and I really hope that we are talking about months," Yermak said during the telethon on Wednesday.

He clarified that the aircraft will first of all be provided by partner countries, "which have already declared their readiness and then others will join."

