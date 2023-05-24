Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion may also appear in other regions of Russia, given the number of Russian citizens who oppose the existing regime, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of a telethon on Tuesday evening.

"Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh regions, other territories cannot be safe, given that the number of Russian citizens who are categorically against the regime that has developed over the past 23 years on the territory of Russia, of course, they can protest anywhere in Russia. Moreover, I am sure that until our victory, these will be constant, constant processes," Danilov said.

In addition, Danilov expressed confidence that this will continue as long as Russia attacks Ukraine.