Facts

13:02 24.05.2023

Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

1 min read
Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion may also appear in other regions of Russia, given the number of Russian citizens who oppose the existing regime, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of a telethon on Tuesday evening.

"Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh regions, other territories cannot be safe, given that the number of Russian citizens who are categorically against the regime that has developed over the past 23 years on the territory of Russia, of course, they can protest anywhere in Russia. Moreover, I am sure that until our victory, these will be constant, constant processes," Danilov said.

In addition, Danilov expressed confidence that this will continue as long as Russia attacks Ukraine.

Tags: #danilov #legion

MORE ABOUT

11:07 17.05.2023
There can be no elections in Ukraine during martial law – Danilov

There can be no elections in Ukraine during martial law – Danilov

10:32 03.05.2023
Danilov says Ukraine to liberate Crimea in any way it deems necessary

Danilov says Ukraine to liberate Crimea in any way it deems necessary

18:03 01.05.2023
Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

15:43 10.04.2023
Time doesn’t play on Russia’s side – Danilov

Time doesn’t play on Russia’s side – Danilov

12:49 29.03.2023
Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to be a museum that hosts religious services – Danilov

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to be a museum that hosts religious services – Danilov

12:00 21.03.2023
There is no need to fight corruption. Conditions must be created to make its existence impossible - Danilov

There is no need to fight corruption. Conditions must be created to make its existence impossible - Danilov

19:52 20.03.2023
It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

18:54 20.03.2023
Danilov: Medvedchuk is Putin's age–related injury

Danilov: Medvedchuk is Putin's age–related injury

18:35 20.03.2023
Danilov denies info about 100,000 killed Ukrainian military

Danilov denies info about 100,000 killed Ukrainian military

18:20 20.03.2023
NSDC apparatus developing models of post-war development of Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC apparatus developing models of post-war development of Ukraine – Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Trip to frontline is final component after meetings with partners

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

LATEST

Chinese negotiator on Ukraine holds talks in Germany

Russian occupiers bomb at kindergarten in Sumy region – Military Administration

Info about transfer of Russian troops from front line due to events in Belgorod region being verified – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian troops push fighters of RDK, LSR to Ukrainian border – ISW

PGO investigates possible role of Belarus in forced displacement of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories – media

Ukraine, Poland signs memo of cooperation on inventory of cultural heritage losses caused by war

Reznikov, Wallace discuss continuation of training of Ukrainian military in UK

Ministry of Digital Transformation considers partnership with Zambia, Colombia in exporting Diia app, talks with 10 more countries underway

Reports of US weapons use by RVC, Freedom of Russia fighters are not true – US State Department

Ukraine's air defense to be priority topic of next Ramstein meeting – Pentagon

AD
AD
AD
AD