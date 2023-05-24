Facts

09:59 24.05.2023

Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the defensive operation and have achieved some success on the flanks of Bakhmut, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"The defense forces continue the defensive operation and have success on the flanks of Bakhmut," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Syrsky also spoke about another captured mercenary from a private military company. "In Bakhmut direction, another orc from the 'veteran' PMC was captured," Syrsky said. As the prisoner of war himself said, the video story about which supplements Syrsky's post, his main incentive to participate in the war against Ukraine was material interest, and he expected to remain in the support company. Nevertheless, he got to the frontline: "We were told that if we did not go to fight, then we would be loaded into Kamaz [Russian-manufactured truck] and no one else would see us."

As Syrsky noted, "he talked a lot about the attitude of the command."

