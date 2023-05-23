Facts

18:37 23.05.2023

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

1 min read
Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

European Union Defense Ministers disagree with those who say that Ukraine cannot win this war, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

After the meeting of the Council at the level of defense ministers in Brussels on Tuesday ministers disagree with those who say that Ukraine cannot win this war and we should stop supporting them. He said that Ukraine is doing well and this confuses Putin's plans for a quick victory. Ukraine is able to defend itself, Borrell said.

Borrell also said the total amount of support provided by the EU – economic, military, humanitarian, financial, with refugees – has already reached EUR 65 billion. The EU is leader in supporting Ukraine, and we will continue to play this role.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said Ukraine was allegedly unable to win this war, due to which the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on these statements, said the Ukrainians would continue to fight until the complete liberation of their territories.

Tags: #war #borrell

MORE ABOUT

19:21 23.05.2023
Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

12:08 23.05.2023
War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

10:44 23.05.2023
Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

19:49 22.05.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

19:20 22.05.2023
Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

16:46 20.05.2023
Russia been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007 – Budanov

Russia been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007 – Budanov

19:12 15.05.2023
Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

16:44 08.05.2023
Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

16:12 08.05.2023
Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

15:27 08.05.2023
Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

LATEST

Ukrainian President's Office Dpty Head, Swiss Embassy's reps discuss creation of registers, exchange of info on children affected by Russian aggression

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

AD
AD
AD
AD