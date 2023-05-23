Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

European Union Defense Ministers disagree with those who say that Ukraine cannot win this war, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

After the meeting of the Council at the level of defense ministers in Brussels on Tuesday ministers disagree with those who say that Ukraine cannot win this war and we should stop supporting them. He said that Ukraine is doing well and this confuses Putin's plans for a quick victory. Ukraine is able to defend itself, Borrell said.

Borrell also said the total amount of support provided by the EU – economic, military, humanitarian, financial, with refugees – has already reached EUR 65 billion. The EU is leader in supporting Ukraine, and we will continue to play this role.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said Ukraine was allegedly unable to win this war, due to which the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on these statements, said the Ukrainians would continue to fight until the complete liberation of their territories.