17:56 23.05.2023

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is confident that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine, according to the website of the German newspaper Welt on Tuesday.

"A bitter chapter in the history of our continent... will end with a free Ukraine becoming a full member of the European Union," Scholz said at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

He said the SPD must clearly side with Ukraine in the conflict. The Chancellor recalled former Chancellor Willy Brandt's detente policy, due to which the principles of the non-use of force, inviolability of borders, the territorial integrity of states and the right of peoples to self-determination operate in Europe. "We, the Social Democrats, adhere to all these principles with deep conviction," Scholz said, referring to the internal debate of the Social Democrats over their course towards Russia.

