09:07 23.05.2023

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that the security issue of the entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without the deoccupation of Crimea.

“The issue of the security of the entire Middle East region, the security of shipping and free trade in the Black Sea cannot be resolved without the complete and unconditional de-occupation of Crimea and the status of Sevastopol as Ukraine’s modern and powerful naval base,” he said on Twitter.

