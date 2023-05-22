Facts

19:24 22.05.2023

NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

2 min read
NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

The key member states of the North Atlantic Alliance have previously supported the idea of providing Ukraine with security guarantees before it gains membership on the basis of the Kyiv Security Compact.

As the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) online publication reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal on Monday, the concept related to Ukraine's further membership in NATO is based on the Kyiv "compact" of security proposed in September 2022 by a working group headed by head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and former Secretary General of the Alliance Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

In an interview with the WSJ, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine's Western allies support an Israeli-style security agreement, and "discussions on this are continuing right now."

According to Western officials cited by the WSJ, such an agreement could affect the course of the war with Russia, preventing Vladimir Putin's intentions to delay it in the hope of undermining political support for Ukraine in the United States and certain European countries.

An American official on condition of anonymity confirmed to the WSJ that the discussion of the "Israeli model" of security for Ukraine is underway, but there are no specifics yet. At the same time, high-ranking officials in Paris and Berlin said that they generally agree with the plan, which provides for a number of bilateral guarantees within the framework of a multilateral agreement.

In addition, representatives of NATO, Ukraine and other countries told the publication that they expect to see the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France among the participants in the agreement on security guarantees for Kyiv.

Tags: #nato #security #guarantees

MORE ABOUT

19:03 22.05.2023
Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

15:15 22.05.2023
NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

16:22 17.05.2023
Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

16:01 16.05.2023
Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

14:39 15.05.2023
Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

09:42 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine working on restoring territories in new security format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine working on restoring territories in new security format

21:38 10.05.2023
Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

20:52 09.05.2023
Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

19:16 09.05.2023
Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

18:08 05.05.2023
Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

LATEST

Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

Facts of sexual violence in war should be perceived as intl enemy crime against Ukrainians

Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

AD
AD
AD
AD