NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

The key member states of the North Atlantic Alliance have previously supported the idea of providing Ukraine with security guarantees before it gains membership on the basis of the Kyiv Security Compact.

As the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) online publication reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal on Monday, the concept related to Ukraine's further membership in NATO is based on the Kyiv "compact" of security proposed in September 2022 by a working group headed by head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and former Secretary General of the Alliance Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

In an interview with the WSJ, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine's Western allies support an Israeli-style security agreement, and "discussions on this are continuing right now."

According to Western officials cited by the WSJ, such an agreement could affect the course of the war with Russia, preventing Vladimir Putin's intentions to delay it in the hope of undermining political support for Ukraine in the United States and certain European countries.

An American official on condition of anonymity confirmed to the WSJ that the discussion of the "Israeli model" of security for Ukraine is underway, but there are no specifics yet. At the same time, high-ranking officials in Paris and Berlin said that they generally agree with the plan, which provides for a number of bilateral guarantees within the framework of a multilateral agreement.

In addition, representatives of NATO, Ukraine and other countries told the publication that they expect to see the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France among the participants in the agreement on security guarantees for Kyiv.