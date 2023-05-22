Facts

15:14 22.05.2023

Budanov appeals to Russian servicemen to surrender: you have choice – to die or save your life

1 min read
Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, recorded a video message to Russian servicemen, in which he called on them to surrender.

"I appeal to the Russian military, those who were lucky to survive in the meat assaults and broken trenches: it will even be worse. You have a choice – to die or save your life," Budanov said, according to the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency.

He urged Russian servicemen to apply to the I Want to Live project.

"You can end the war right now. No need to wait until you are killed or seriously injured. Contact the I Want to Live project, and we will help you get out of the impending meat grinder," Budanov stressed.

Tags: #budanov

