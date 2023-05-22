Syrsky on situation in Bakhmut: We continue defense, move along flanks in suburbs

The defense of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Bakhmut does not lose its relevance, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says.

"Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defense does not lose its relevance. This gives us the opportunity to enter the city in case of a change in the situation. And this will definitely happen," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine quotes Syrsky on Telegram.

"We continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut and are actually approaching the capture of the city in a tactical encirclement. Thanks to this, we will be able to control all high-rise buildings occupied by the enemy, and gradually destroy them. This deprives the enemy of control over the approach to the city and gives us certain tactical advantages. In the course of working with the commanders, we analyzed in detail our actions and the procedure for destroying the enemy. Therefore, we continue the defense. The situation is difficult, but under control," the commander of the Ground Forces said.