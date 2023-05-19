Govt prioritizes costs of restoring activities of military administrations in de-occupied areas

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made it a priority to spend on restoring the activities of military administrations in the de-occupied territories.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of priority budget expenditures for which payments are made by the Treasury under martial law. The changes developed by the Ministry of Finance have been worked out with the participation of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development together with regional military administrations to support local authorities, including in the de-occupied territories," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported.

As a matter of priority, the Treasury bodies will make payments for the expenses of military administrations that have moved from the occupied territories and territories where hostilities are taking place; and military administrations of the de-occupied territories.

In addition, the list of second priority expenses has been expanded, which, in particular, include payment for medical examinations of customers and employees of boarding schools, social protection institutions, and internally displaced persons.