Ukraine intends to reach agreement with Turkey on govt guarantees for quality of defense goods, works, services

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey on the mutual acceptance of government guarantees on the quality of defense goods, works and services.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, a draft memorandum of understanding between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey on the mutual adoption of government guarantees on the quality of goods, works and services for defense purposes has been approved.