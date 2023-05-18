Facts

20:53 18.05.2023

Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

The Pentagon overestimated U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine by about $3 billion, Reuters said on Thursday, citing a Senate aide and defense official.

According to the publication, this error opens up the possibility of more weapons being sent to Kyiv for its defense against Russia.

"We've discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we've given to Ukraine," a senior defense official said on condition of anonymity.

The publication said that in its accounting, the Pentagon used replacement cost to value the weapons aid, instead of the weaponry's value when it was purchased and depreciated. Sources said Congress will be notified of the accounting adjustment on Thursday.

The defense official also said it is possible the amount of overvalued weaponry could grow as the Pentagon examines the situation more thoroughly, increasing the $3 billion.

