Facts

15:02 27.04.2024

Russia's Podlet radar stations destroyed – GUR

1 min read
The Geese-9 group of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, together with military personnel of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest", discovered and struck a Russian radar station 48Ya6 K-1 Podlet.

"The enemy used this system to identify and transmit the coordinates of targets to the Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems... Successful fire damage was inflicted on the antenna-feeder installation and the diesel station that fed the complex," GUR said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

The Podlet radar is a relatively new Russian development which entered service with the army of the aggressor state in 2015. It costs more than $5 million.

