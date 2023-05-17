Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

As part of her visit to the Republic of Korea, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with Foreign Minister Park Jin, the presidential press service reported.

"The meeting was also attended by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and Dmytro Ponomarenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea," according to a message on the official portal of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Olena Zelenska thanked the government of the Republic of Korea for supporting the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and condemning the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. She emphasized the urgent needs of the country, including humanitarian demining.

"About 30% of Ukraine's territory (more than 174,000 square kilometers) has been affected by hostilities. Therefore, ahead of Afghanistan and Syria, our country is now the most mine contaminated in the world... We hope for the assistance of the Government of the Republic of Korea in meeting the priority needs for demining vehicles and protective equipment," she said.

As a result of the talks, the First Lady said, the Korean side is ready to provide demining vehicles and mobile X-ray machines for Ukraine.

The President's wife expressed hope that a special tribunal would be established to bring the Russian leadership to justice for starting the war. "Justice is needed not only for Ukraine, but also for all countries that want to live in peace," the First Lady emphasized.

In addition, Olena Zelenska met with Mayor Oh Se-hoon at Seoul City Hall. In the presence of the First Lady and Mayor Oh Se-hoon, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Korea and the Seoul City Hall to promote cultural and artistic exchanges, in particular, the implementation of a project to introduce a Ukrainian-language audio guide at the Sejong Art Center.

The museum is dedicated to Sejong the Great, the fourth king of the Joseon Dynasty in 1418-1450, who is considered the creator of the Korean script. The complex also houses the country's largest theater, the Art Forum Gallery, the Seoul Opera, and traditional arts groups.