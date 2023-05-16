Facts

17:57 16.05.2023

Ukrainian MFA criticizes Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA criticizes Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has criticized Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia, taken at a time when the world is isolating the Russian Federation in order to force it to stop the war.

“The world is isolating Russia to force it to stop the war, but Georgia is welcoming Russian airlines and sending its own to Moscow. All while 20% of Georgian territory remains occupied by Russia with impunity. The Kremlin will surely be delighted with such a result,” spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

As reported, the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia has issued a permit for the implementation of daily flights to Russia by Georgian Airways. Flights will begin on May 20, and on May 19, the Russian airline Azimuth will operate flights on the Moscow - Tbilisi - Moscow route.

Tags: #georgia #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:06 11.05.2023
Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

19:51 11.05.2023
Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

21:02 10.05.2023
Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

20:28 10.05.2023
Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

18:39 09.05.2023
Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

20:51 02.05.2023
Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

19:32 02.05.2023
Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

20:43 28.04.2023
Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

19:30 28.04.2023
Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

19:13 24.04.2023
Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

LATEST

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

McDonald's reopens two restaurants in Poltava, Kremenchuk

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD