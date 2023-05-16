Ukrainian MFA criticizes Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has criticized Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia, taken at a time when the world is isolating the Russian Federation in order to force it to stop the war.

“The world is isolating Russia to force it to stop the war, but Georgia is welcoming Russian airlines and sending its own to Moscow. All while 20% of Georgian territory remains occupied by Russia with impunity. The Kremlin will surely be delighted with such a result,” spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

As reported, the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia has issued a permit for the implementation of daily flights to Russia by Georgian Airways. Flights will begin on May 20, and on May 19, the Russian airline Azimuth will operate flights on the Moscow - Tbilisi - Moscow route.