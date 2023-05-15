Facts

20:41 15.05.2023

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

2 min read
Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Over the last two days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have advanced on the flanks around Bakhmut at a distance of 350 meters to 2 kilometers in some places, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"However, the enemy is putting up wild resistance. Over the current day, 34 clashes took place in Bakhmut direction, 479 times the enemy fired at our positions with different systems, different artillery. There were four air raids. During the fighting, our soldiers managed to destroy 149 invaders, injure 160, six were captured," Cherevaty said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Monday.

According to him, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored vehicles, three unmanned enemy vehicles and a field warehouse with ammunition were also shot down during the day.

"The enemy is trying... to capture the city itself, making incredible efforts to do this. Our soldiers hold the defense there, showing the heights of courage, heroism, endurance and ingenuity. And when it becomes possible to attack the enemy on the flanks, this is all done. And this is part of a defense operation, which has been going on for many months. An operation aimed at exhausting the enemy," Cherevaty said, commenting on the fact that the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are more noticeable on the flanks.

"In fact, Bakhmut is now a point of a certain bifurcation, a point of solution to this conflict, because if the enemy does not find an opportunity to replenish its forces there, then we will simply destroy it," Cherevaty said.

Tags: #afu #situation #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

17:40 15.05.2023
Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

17:12 15.05.2023
Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

12:43 13.05.2023
Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

12:36 12.05.2023
Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

11:07 11.05.2023
Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

20:18 10.05.2023
In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

19:49 10.05.2023
Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

17:08 09.05.2023
Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

14:59 08.05.2023
Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

13:51 08.05.2023
AFU destroy 540 invaders, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 42 UAVs over day

AFU destroy 540 invaders, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 42 UAVs over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

LATEST

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

Korniyenko: We count on Sweden's support for start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU during its presidency of EU Council

Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian Council of Churches supports establishment of Intl Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine

URCS launches first aid animal courses in Kyiv

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Increasingly regular series of Russian drone, missile strikes likely aimed at degrading Ukrainian abilities to conduct counteroffensive – ISW

There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD