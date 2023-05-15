Facts

17:40 15.05.2023

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

1 min read
Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Bakhmut direction is the first success of offensive operations in the course of the operation to defend Bakhmut, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions. We fight with less resources than the enemy. At the same time, we manage to destroy its plans. All thanks to our soldiers who fight the aggressor, overcoming the highest limit human capabilities," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine quoted him as saying on the Telegram channel on Monday morning.

"However, this is only a partial success. And this is how it should be perceived. The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All the decisions necessary for defense have been made. We have worked out all possible scenarios for the development of events with the commanders right on the spot," Syrsky said.

Tags: #bakhmut #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

17:12 15.05.2023
Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

12:43 13.05.2023
Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

12:36 12.05.2023
Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

11:07 11.05.2023
Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

20:18 10.05.2023
In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

19:49 10.05.2023
Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

17:08 09.05.2023
Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

14:59 08.05.2023
Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

13:39 06.05.2023
Russian command deprioritizes Bakhmut offensive, preparing to defend against anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Russian command deprioritizes Bakhmut offensive, preparing to defend against anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

16:04 05.05.2023
Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

AD

HOT NEWS

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

LATEST

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Increasingly regular series of Russian drone, missile strikes likely aimed at degrading Ukrainian abilities to conduct counteroffensive – ISW

There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

Russian air defense involved in aircraft crash in Bryansk region – Ihnat

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

AD
AD
AD
AD