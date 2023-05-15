Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Bakhmut direction is the first success of offensive operations in the course of the operation to defend Bakhmut, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions. We fight with less resources than the enemy. At the same time, we manage to destroy its plans. All thanks to our soldiers who fight the aggressor, overcoming the highest limit human capabilities," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine quoted him as saying on the Telegram channel on Monday morning.

"However, this is only a partial success. And this is how it should be perceived. The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All the decisions necessary for defense have been made. We have worked out all possible scenarios for the development of events with the commanders right on the spot," Syrsky said.