13:30 13.05.2023

URCS volunteers in Mykolaiv provide assistance to victims of night shelling

Volunteers of the rapid reaction detachment of the Mykolaiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) promptly arrived at the site of the night shelling in Mykolaiv to provide assistance to the victims.

"In Mykolaiv, as a result of a night attack, a five-storey building was damaged. Volunteers of the rapid response detachment of the Mykolaiv regional organization of the URCS quickly came to the scene and set up a help tent," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

In the aid tent, the victims could recharge their mobile devices, get warm, and receive first medical and psychological assistance.

The volunteers also accompanied the work of rescuers of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine.

As reported, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said as a result of shelling in one of the five-storey buildings almost all windows were blown out and fires occurred in three apartments. There was also a fire at the enterprise and the educational institution was damaged. Three local residents were injured, one of whom was hospitalized, and two received medical assistance on the spot.

