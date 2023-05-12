Facts

URCS: Patients of hospitals from frontline territory evacuated to Ukraine's safe regions for further treatment

Patients of hospitals from the frontline territory for further treatment are evacuated to safe regions, in particular to Ternopil region, the website of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said.

"Volunteers of the rapid reaction unit of Ternopil regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society met the evacuation train... People from Kramatorsk and Sloviansk arrived on the train. These are patients of hospitals that are located close to the line of active hostilities... The patients will be distributed to hospitals in Ternopil region for further treatment," the society said.

