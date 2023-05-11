Poland hands over 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland has sent Ukraine 14 MiG-29 fighters and 325 tanks, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the EU has said.

"Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by Poland. The Netherlands is second (85), Germany third (80) and the United States fourth (76). In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters," the mission said on Twitter.

On May 8, Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak announced the dispatch of MiG-29 fighters.

In April, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw would be able to supply Kyiv with a total of 14 MiG-29 fighter jets.

The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation Soviet and Russian multirole fighter aircraft developed in the 1970s. Designed to destroy air targets with guided missiles and airborne guns and to destroy ground targets using unguided weapons. Has numerous modifications. The aircraft is operated by more than 20 countries of the world.