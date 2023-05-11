Facts

17:43 11.05.2023

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

1 min read
EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

The European Union provided Kyiv with over 1,000 missiles within the framework of the munitions supply program for Ukraine since February 9, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

However, he did not specify what type of missiles it was about.

"I know that's not enough. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's going to delay the counteroffensive — certainly they need more preparation, they need more arms, they need to have more capacity and it is us that has to provide it," Borrell said.

As reported, on March 20, 2023, the EU ministers for foreign affairs and defense agreed to provide Ukraine with artillery shells from the available stocks and ramp up military production in the EU to ensure such supplies.

On April 13, the Council of the EU fulfilled the first part of the agreement and approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion through the European Peace Facility to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, on May 5, the Council of the EU approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion for the procurement of artillery shells and missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #eu #missiles

MORE ABOUT

17:47 11.05.2023
EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

17:40 11.05.2023
European Commissioner for Home Affairs visits Irpin

European Commissioner for Home Affairs visits Irpin

21:44 10.05.2023
Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

15:40 09.05.2023
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

14:50 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

11:04 09.05.2023
Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

19:26 08.05.2023
EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

19:37 05.05.2023
EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

18:29 03.05.2023
EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

09:36 01.05.2023
Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

AD

HOT NEWS

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

Zelenskyy urges not to put pressure on Ukraine with calls for negotiations with Russia

SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs more time to prepare for counteroffensive

LATEST

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

Almost 1,500 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Integration hub for internally displaced Ukrainians opens in Mukachevo – UNDP

Lithuanian FM: Vilnius NATO Summit must announce inevitability of Ukrainian membership in Alliance

Zelenskyy meets with adviser to President of Brazil

UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

Maple Hope Foundation donates 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine

Zelenskyy urges not to put pressure on Ukraine with calls for negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy: I don’t think we’ll lose bipartisan support in USA

SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

AD
AD
AD
AD