EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

The European Union provided Kyiv with over 1,000 missiles within the framework of the munitions supply program for Ukraine since February 9, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

However, he did not specify what type of missiles it was about.

"I know that's not enough. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's going to delay the counteroffensive — certainly they need more preparation, they need more arms, they need to have more capacity and it is us that has to provide it," Borrell said.

As reported, on March 20, 2023, the EU ministers for foreign affairs and defense agreed to provide Ukraine with artillery shells from the available stocks and ramp up military production in the EU to ensure such supplies.

On April 13, the Council of the EU fulfilled the first part of the agreement and approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion through the European Peace Facility to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, on May 5, the Council of the EU approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion for the procurement of artillery shells and missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.