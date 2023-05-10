Maple Hope Foundation donates 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine

Maple Hope Foundation (Canada) in response to requests from the Ministry of Defense donated 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine.

According to a press release from the foundation, the systems were provided to the foundation as a donation from the government of Canada.

The portable system weighing 18 kg was specially designed to provide emergency medical care in combat conditions to the wounded in need of emergency medical care and transportation to medical institutions. The equipment is used by emergency medical services, the troops, medical teams and disaster response services and has been purchased by the armed forces of the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel and several other countries.

"MOVES® SLC™ systems have been used by medical personnel in Ukraine since May 2022, but throughout Ukraine there is only one system provided by Thornhill after the full-scale invasion. Thanks to the systems, frontline medics receive the best means to provide medical care to the wounded," the fund said.

The device weighs 18 kg and is worn like a shoulder bag. The device combines an oxygen concentrator, a ventilation system that conserves oxygen, and full vital signs monitoring. The portable system is battery operated and does not require oxygen cylinders.

MOVES SLC systems will be deployed at strategic locations of the Ministry of Defense, including an evacuation train, as well as stabilization and mobility centers.

The Maple Hope Foundation, founded by Ukrainian public figures in Vancouver in 2014, provides regular assistance in military, humanitarian and social areas. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the fund has provided assistance totaling CAD 8.7 million.