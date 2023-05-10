Facts

10:39 10.05.2023

Czech Republic supports creation of tribunal for Russia

1 min read
Czech President Petr Pavel said he supported the creation of a tribunal for the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The investigation of these crimes is important, so I unequivocally support the creation of a tribunal. This is a key step towards not only peace, but above all justice," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy again raised the issue of creating a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine at the Core Group online summit on Tuesday.

Tags: #russia #czech_republic #tribunal

