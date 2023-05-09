Facts

15:40 09.05.2023

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

2 min read
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

The 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be focused on the fight against circumvention of the previously introduced sanctions, the European Commission does not rule out the introduction of sanctions against thirds countries that could be used for this purpose.

"We are adding more products to our transit ban. For example, advanced tech products or aircraft parts that are going to third countries via Russia will no longer end up in the Kremlin's hands," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said at a press conference following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We recently see a growth of highly unusual trade flows between the European Union and certain third countries. These goods then end up in Russia. […] If we see that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, we could propose to the Member States to sanction those goods' export," she said.

"This tool will be a last resort and it will be used cautiously, following a very diligent risk analysis, and after approval by EU Member States," von der Leyen said.

She also noted that a "ban 'shadow' entities from Russia and third countries who are intentionally circumventing our sanctions" could be introduced.

