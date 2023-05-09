Zelenskyy urges to refrain from making any decisions on trade with Ukraine without consultations with it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on neighboring countries and states of the European Union to refrain from making any decisions on trade with Ukraine without consultations with it.

"We have discussed (with the President of the European Commission) the situation regarding the export of our agricultural products. We have a general agreement on our Ukrainian contribution to global food security ... Unfortunately, we have encountered problems in what we should continue to be strong manifestations of solidarity ... The brutal protectionist measures (on trade) of our neighbors during the war cannot but disappoint," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

As the president emphasized, any restrictions on Ukrainian exports are now unacceptable, because they increase the capabilities of the aggressor.

In this regard, Zelenskyy proposed the creation of an advisory group with neighboring countries and EU states in order to monitor problematic issues in trade.

"We propose to establish an advisory group to monitor relevant problematic issues and refrain from making any decisions regarding trade without consultations with Ukraine," he said.

The head of state also said that he expects strong decisions from the European Union and the soonest removal of all trade restrictions.

"If there is political will," he said, "and our talks today show that there is such a will. We will be able to find optimal, correct and strong solutions that will protect the interests of both Europe and the Ukrainians who are suffering, in addition to war, also from the export restrictions applied against us."