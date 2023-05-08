Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

The aggressor has damaged 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion, while 177 hospitals have been completely destroyed, First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov said on the air of the national marathon.

He stressed that at present, objects that received minor damage and objects located in territories "where citizens especially need medical care" were restored first of all.

"We understand that it takes a lot of time to restore large medical facilities that were destroyed. Therefore, in those places where medical institutions were destroyed, institutions in small settlements, the issue (of providing medical care) is resolved after de-occupation, with the help of emergency medical care and disaster medicine, which provide not only emergency care, but also provide primary one," he said.

Dubrov noted that the issue of providing medical care is also being resolved through temporary solutions, namely the establishment of modular healthcare centers or modular hospitals.