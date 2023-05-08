Facts

16:44 08.05.2023

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

1 min read
Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

The aggressor has damaged 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion, while 177 hospitals have been completely destroyed, First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov said on the air of the national marathon.

He stressed that at present, objects that received minor damage and objects located in territories "where citizens especially need medical care" were restored first of all.

"We understand that it takes a lot of time to restore large medical facilities that were destroyed. Therefore, in those places where medical institutions were destroyed, institutions in small settlements, the issue (of providing medical care) is resolved after de-occupation, with the help of emergency medical care and disaster medicine, which provide not only emergency care, but also provide primary one," he said.

Dubrov noted that the issue of providing medical care is also being resolved through temporary solutions, namely the establishment of modular healthcare centers or modular hospitals.

Tags: #medicine #war

MORE ABOUT

16:12 08.05.2023
Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

15:27 08.05.2023
Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

18:07 05.05.2023
Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

16:42 03.05.2023
URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

15:50 02.05.2023
Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

17:05 27.04.2023
La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

12:43 25.04.2023
Culture Ministry to hold talks with YouTube due to reduction of views of Ukrainian media videos about war on video hosting – Tkachenko

Culture Ministry to hold talks with YouTube due to reduction of views of Ukrainian media videos about war on video hosting – Tkachenko

09:36 25.04.2023
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts – Kirby

Russians may launch offensive on several fronts – Kirby

12:23 21.04.2023
Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

20:56 18.04.2023
More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

AD

HOT NEWS

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to celebrate Europe Day on May 9, Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in Second World War on May 8

LATEST

Opinion poll: Bakhmut, Azovstal, sunken cruiser Moskva are symbols of emerging national memory of war with Russia

Poland hands over ten MiG-20 fighters to Ukraine – Defense Minister

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD