AFU destroy 540 invaders, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 42 UAVs over day

Over the past day on Sunday, May 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 540 invaders, seven tanks, five armored vehicles, eight artillery systems, some 42 UAVs and ten vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Monday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 8, 2023 tentatively amounted to: personnel about 194,970 (540 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,730 seven more) units, armored combat vehicles some 7,253 (five more) units, artillery systems some 3,018 (eight more) units, MLRS some 554 units, air defense systems some 306 units, aircraft some 308 units, helicopters some 294 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 2,614 (42 more), cruise missiles some 947, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,958 (six more) units, special equipment some 384 (four more)," the General Staff said on Facebook page.