18:36 05.05.2023

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Russian occupation forces have attacked industrial enterprises in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"In Sloviansk, two S-300 missiles hit the building of the Zeus Ceramica plant. In Kramatorsk, the administrative building of the NKMZ [Novokramatorsky Machine Building Plant] was damaged," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

No casualties were reported, according to the preliminary information.

"The premises were damaged, however, all valuable equipment was timely evacuated to safer regional of Ukraine," Kyrylenko said.

