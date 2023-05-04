Facts

14:32 04.05.2023

Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

2 min read
Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

As part of an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Piotr Hofmanski and Secretary of the Court Osvaldo Zavala Guler, the press service of the head of state reports.

The President of Ukraine noted the importance of the decision taken by the ICC to issue arrest warrants for the Russian leader and the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the aggressor state on charges of deportation of Ukrainian children.

"These crimes require special, priority attention. We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations and create a universal mechanism to protect children," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that bringing to justice all those guilty of war crimes against humanity and genocide of the Ukrainian people is fundamental for Ukraine.

"For us, the result is exceptionally specific sentences for all Russian war criminals, including the top leadership of the aggressor country," the president said.

As reported, the head of state separately raised the issue of the importance of Ukraine's comprehensive work carried out to create institutional borders to bring to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and added that Ukraine had done and would do everything necessary both to investigate and prosecute within national jurisdiction for the mass atrocities committed by the Russian Federation during this war.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the level of cooperation between the ICC and the national law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, as well as the importance of opening a branch of the Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court in Kyiv in the near future, which will further strengthen the relevant interaction.

Tags: #icc #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:27 04.05.2023
Zelenskyy in The Hague calls for creation of tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy in The Hague calls for creation of tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

12:30 03.05.2023
Zelenskyy arrives for Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki on Wednesday

Zelenskyy arrives for Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki on Wednesday

19:59 02.05.2023
Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

19:32 02.05.2023
Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

09:37 02.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

18:07 01.05.2023
Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

16:14 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

13:46 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy after missile attack on Uman: Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions, jail terms

Zelenskyy after missile attack on Uman: Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions, jail terms

09:46 27.04.2023
Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

AD

HOT NEWS

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

Odesa mayor taken into custody with UAH 13.4 mln alternative bail in 'Krayan' case – SAPO

LATEST

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Air defense works in Kyiv – local authorities

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KYIV – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

Ukraine to use Croatia's experience in demining – Svyrydenko

Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD