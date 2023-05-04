Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

As part of an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Piotr Hofmanski and Secretary of the Court Osvaldo Zavala Guler, the press service of the head of state reports.

The President of Ukraine noted the importance of the decision taken by the ICC to issue arrest warrants for the Russian leader and the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the aggressor state on charges of deportation of Ukrainian children.

"These crimes require special, priority attention. We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations and create a universal mechanism to protect children," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that bringing to justice all those guilty of war crimes against humanity and genocide of the Ukrainian people is fundamental for Ukraine.

"For us, the result is exceptionally specific sentences for all Russian war criminals, including the top leadership of the aggressor country," the president said.

As reported, the head of state separately raised the issue of the importance of Ukraine's comprehensive work carried out to create institutional borders to bring to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and added that Ukraine had done and would do everything necessary both to investigate and prosecute within national jurisdiction for the mass atrocities committed by the Russian Federation during this war.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the level of cooperation between the ICC and the national law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, as well as the importance of opening a branch of the Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court in Kyiv in the near future, which will further strengthen the relevant interaction.