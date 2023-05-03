URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

Residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region receive medical assistance from mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross visit remote settlements in Chernihiv region in order to provide citizens with healthcare services. Team members examine patients, carry out popular laboratory examinations, prescribe or correct treatment, and if necessary direct them to narrow specialists," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The mobile teams also help senior citizens who have chronic diseases but are unable to reach district centers for health reasons.

The work of the URCS mobile medical teams helps to detect diseases in patients timely.

Local authorities inform people about the arrivals of the mobile medical teams.