Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland calls for boycott of Jameson whiskey due to resumption of trade in Russia – media

Ukraine's Ambassador to Ireland has urged people to stop buying Jameson whiskey in protest at the company’s decision to resume trade in Russia, RTE has reported.

“Larysa Gerasko has accused Jameson of playing a role in financing Russian aggression in Ukraine by continuing to trade in Russia,” a message posted on the website reads.

It is noted that in 2023, Jameson, which is owned by the French company Pernod Ricard, resumed sales in Russia last year, claiming it “fully complies with all international sanctions.”

The company said it took the decision in order to protect its local teams, their livelihoods and the welfare of their families.

"This also meant reducing the quantities being sold to avoid 'intentional bankruptcy’ which is a criminal offence in Russia and represents a significant risk for our employees" the company said in a statement posted on its website.

In addition, Jameson added that "in doing everything we can to manage the situation, the reality of exiting Russia is both complex and extremely challenging."

However, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland noted that "on the one hand this company wants to protect a few employees, but tens of thousands of Ukrainians, every single day, have been killed by Russia."

"We pay the highest price, by human life, and we call on all companies to stop any trade relationship with the aggressor state, the terrorist state," the ambassador stressed.

She also stated that she would no longer buy Jameson products, and called on pubs, as well as restaurants and their customers to make a similar decision.

In addition, Ms Gerasko said she made efforts to raise her concerns directly with the makers of Jameson whiskey a number of weeks ago, but nobody from the company got back to her.

"We are very concerned because by trading with Russia, companies finance the Russian war machine," she added.

She said she wanted to ask Jameson to stop trade and exports to Russia.