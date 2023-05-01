Facts

14:55 01.05.2023

Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

2 min read
Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

The State Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) announced on Monday about the next rotation of personnel of the permanent monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by the Russians, held on April 27.

According to the information posted on the website of SNRIU, since the beginning of the work of the agency's permanent monitoring group from September 2022, this is the eighth group of experts.

At the same time, it is noted that the occupiers by their actions cause significant damage to nuclear and radiation safety at this facility.

"Despite the constant presence of IAEA experts at the NPP, the Russian occupiers, by their actions, cause significant damage to nuclear and radiation safety at the nuclear power plant, which has significantly degraded during the occupation," SNRIU stressed.

As the SNRIU added, the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi could personally verify this during his visit to the NPP a month ago.

Permanent monitoring missions of the IAEA also operate at Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant and at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, which is at the stage of decommissioning. The placement of the agency missions at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants took place in response to an official request from Ukraine.

As reported, the IAEA experts at Ukrainian nuclear power plants monitor the situation and document the impact of the war on the state of nuclear and radiation safety, provide technical advice to Ukrainian specialists, study priority needs at nuclear facilities for further technical assistance.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp #znpp

MORE ABOUT

11:43 27.04.2023
Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

13:58 26.04.2023
IAEA continues efforts to protect ZNPP – Grossi's talk with Zelenskyy

IAEA continues efforts to protect ZNPP – Grossi's talk with Zelenskyy

20:21 21.04.2023
Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

15:24 19.04.2023
IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

12:59 19.04.2023
USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

15:48 07.04.2023
Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

09:30 30.03.2023
IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

20:56 29.03.2023
IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

13:10 29.03.2023
IAEA head arrives at occupied ZNPP – mayor of Enerhodar

IAEA head arrives at occupied ZNPP – mayor of Enerhodar

10:07 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

AD

HOT NEWS

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

LATEST

Russian occupiers carry out 19 missile, 13 air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets in day – AFU

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland calls for boycott of Jameson whiskey due to resumption of trade in Russia – media

AFU Navy eliminates ten occupiers, two enemy mortars in past day

Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

AD
AD
AD
AD