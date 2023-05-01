Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

The State Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) announced on Monday about the next rotation of personnel of the permanent monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by the Russians, held on April 27.

According to the information posted on the website of SNRIU, since the beginning of the work of the agency's permanent monitoring group from September 2022, this is the eighth group of experts.

At the same time, it is noted that the occupiers by their actions cause significant damage to nuclear and radiation safety at this facility.

"Despite the constant presence of IAEA experts at the NPP, the Russian occupiers, by their actions, cause significant damage to nuclear and radiation safety at the nuclear power plant, which has significantly degraded during the occupation," SNRIU stressed.

As the SNRIU added, the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi could personally verify this during his visit to the NPP a month ago.

Permanent monitoring missions of the IAEA also operate at Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant and at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, which is at the stage of decommissioning. The placement of the agency missions at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants took place in response to an official request from Ukraine.

As reported, the IAEA experts at Ukrainian nuclear power plants monitor the situation and document the impact of the war on the state of nuclear and radiation safety, provide technical advice to Ukrainian specialists, study priority needs at nuclear facilities for further technical assistance.