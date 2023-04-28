General Tarnavsky says 155-caliber artillery prevents Russians from turning around, approaching frontline

The 155-caliber artillery received from partners prevents Russian troops from deploying in the sector of Tavria task force, the group's commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

"At this stage of hostilities, our goal is primarily to contain the Russians on the distant approaches to our positions, to prevent them from turning around and approaching the frontline. We succeed, first of all, thanks to foreign-made artillery systems of 155-caliber. This weaponry allows us to implement many our plans for the battlefield," he said.

In addition, the general said, "the course of hostilities is influenced by remote mining systems and reconnaissance equipment provided by our partners. Therefore, I thank our Western partners for their support, which enhances our capabilities."

"I note that at the beginning of a large-scale invasion from Russia, our main force to deter the enemy was artillery units that were armed with 122-mm, 150-mm and 152-mm caliber systems. Now many units have changed them to a more modern 155-caliber, and now they are gaining an advantage in some sectors of the front, very accurately destroying the enemy's battle formations," Tarnavsky also said.