Facts

16:32 28.04.2023

General Tarnavsky says 155-caliber artillery prevents Russians from turning around, approaching frontline

1 min read
General Tarnavsky says 155-caliber artillery prevents Russians from turning around, approaching frontline

The 155-caliber artillery received from partners prevents Russian troops from deploying in the sector of Tavria task force, the group's commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

"At this stage of hostilities, our goal is primarily to contain the Russians on the distant approaches to our positions, to prevent them from turning around and approaching the frontline. We succeed, first of all, thanks to foreign-made artillery systems of 155-caliber. This weaponry allows us to implement many our plans for the battlefield," he said.

In addition, the general said, "the course of hostilities is influenced by remote mining systems and reconnaissance equipment provided by our partners. Therefore, I thank our Western partners for their support, which enhances our capabilities."

"I note that at the beginning of a large-scale invasion from Russia, our main force to deter the enemy was artillery units that were armed with 122-mm, 150-mm and 152-mm caliber systems. Now many units have changed them to a more modern 155-caliber, and now they are gaining an advantage in some sectors of the front, very accurately destroying the enemy's battle formations," Tarnavsky also said.

Tags: #artillery

MORE ABOUT

09:14 17.03.2023
Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

10:50 21.11.2022
USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

14:34 17.09.2022
Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

12:09 10.06.2022
Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

10:42 06.06.2022
Reznikov announces start of preparation of Ukrainian artillery calculations for use of MLRS Himars and M270

Reznikov announces start of preparation of Ukrainian artillery calculations for use of MLRS Himars and M270

13:47 28.05.2022
One type of M109 self-propelled artillery mounts arrive in Ukraine, fleet of 155-mm artillery being replenished

One type of M109 self-propelled artillery mounts arrive in Ukraine, fleet of 155-mm artillery being replenished

17:02 10.04.2022
Slovakia negotiating with Ukraine on supply of Zuzana howitzers to Kyiv – media

Slovakia negotiating with Ukraine on supply of Zuzana howitzers to Kyiv – media

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

LATEST

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Less than 5% of Farmak employees who left Ukraine because of war remain abroad

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD