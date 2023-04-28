Facts

15:27 28.04.2023

EU Ambassadors support renewal of trade liberalisation with Ukraine

1 min read
EU Ambassadors support renewal of trade liberalisation with Ukraine

The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union have supported the extension of trade liberalisation with Ukraine, the Swedish Presidency of the EU reported on its Twitter page.

"Coreper [the Permanent Representatives Committee] just supported a renewal of Regulation on temporary trade liberalisation supplementing trade concessions under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. This will support Ukraine’s economy following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," they said.

Further, this decision shall be approved by the European Parliament, followed by a formal decision of the European Council. The procedure shall be completed by the end of May.

A day earlier, on Thursday, the European Parliament's International Trade Committee gave its green light to renew the suspension of import duties, anti-dumping duties, and safeguards on Ukrainian exports to the European Union for another year to support the country's economy. The draft report is scheduled to be voted by all MEPs during the 8-11 May plenary session.

