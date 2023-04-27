Facts

20:26 27.04.2023

Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

1 min read
Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

The PACE resolution on condemning the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and recognizing it as genocide will become another element of ensuring the responsibility of Russia for crimes, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova believes.

"In its resolution, Assembly underlines that the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia is a crime of genocide. This is another element of ensuring accountability of Russia for its crimes and one step towards the return of our children back home," she said on Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe condemned the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children and civilians to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories and called on Council of Europe member states to facilitate the safe return of deportees to Ukraine.

The relevant resolution "Deportations and forcible transfers of Ukrainian children and other civilians to Russian Federation or to Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied: create conditions for their safe return, stop these crimes and punish the perpetrators" was adopted by the Assembly at the plenary session of the spring session in Strasbourg on April 27.

Tags: #children #deportation

MORE ABOUT

20:34 27.04.2023
Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

17:51 24.04.2023
Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

17:05 19.04.2023
There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

15:27 19.04.2023
Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

11:58 18.04.2023
Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

13:49 15.04.2023
Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

15:22 10.04.2023
In April, Ukraine to host intl event with participation of Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Morawiecki on Ukrainian children deportation – РАР

In April, Ukraine to host intl event with participation of Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Morawiecki on Ukrainian children deportation – РАР

16:54 08.04.2023
Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

20:50 04.04.2023
UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

18:37 03.04.2023
At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

LATEST

Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

General Staff: Russians preparing about 500 previously convicted 'fighters' in occupied Luhansk region

Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Ukraine restores radiation monitoring system in Exclusion Zone after occupation to maintain partners' trust – minister

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

AD
AD
AD
AD