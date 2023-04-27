Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

The PACE resolution on condemning the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and recognizing it as genocide will become another element of ensuring the responsibility of Russia for crimes, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova believes.

"In its resolution, Assembly underlines that the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia is a crime of genocide. This is another element of ensuring accountability of Russia for its crimes and one step towards the return of our children back home," she said on Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe condemned the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children and civilians to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories and called on Council of Europe member states to facilitate the safe return of deportees to Ukraine.

The relevant resolution "Deportations and forcible transfers of Ukrainian children and other civilians to Russian Federation or to Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied: create conditions for their safe return, stop these crimes and punish the perpetrators" was adopted by the Assembly at the plenary session of the spring session in Strasbourg on April 27.