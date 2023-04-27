Facts

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

NATO allies have provided Ukraine with almost all the combat vehicles promised to it, including 230 tanks, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“More than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

He called the alliance's assistance to Kyiv unprecedented.

According to him, NATO allies have also trained and equipped a total of nine Ukrainian armored brigades.

