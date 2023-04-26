Italy plans to hold conference on Ukraine's restoration in 2025 – PM Meloni

Italy intends to actively participate in the process of restoring Ukraine and proposes to host the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine in 2025, Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni said at a bilateral conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Rome on Wednesday.

"Talking about the restoration of Ukraine means taking it for granted that Ukraine will win and that our future is connected with the future of Ukraine, that it is peaceful and Ukraine will prosper with us," Meloni also said at a briefing at the conference.

The prime minister said she believes in the possibility of a diplomatic outcome in this war, but stressed that peace will come when Russia stops its attack, and victory must be on Ukrainian terms, since the right is on the side of Ukraine.

Meloni said Italy is currently cooperating with Ukraine "by 360%" and in 2024, as the chair of the G7, it will continue to support Ukraine's struggle for freedom and assist it in its reconstruction.

The prime minister also pointed to the progress shown by Ukraine in the process of preparing for accession to the EU, and promised to help speed up negotiations within the accession process.

According to her, Italy has experience of building an economic miracle in the 60s of the last century after a devastating war, and she would like to participate in creating a similar miracle in Ukraine after the war.