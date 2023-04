The President of Ukraine has appointed Pavlo Riabikin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China.

As reported on the presidential official portal, this is enshrined in Decree of the Head of State No. 239/2023 of April 26, 2023.

From November 2021 to March 2023, Riabikin was the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.