China to send government's special representative to visit Ukraine – media

China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

"China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," it said with a reference to phone talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.