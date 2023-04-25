Facts

19:28 25.04.2023

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

1 min read
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko will take part in the Cities Summit of the Americas on April 26 to April 28.

"At the invitation of our American partners, I arrived in the United States for the Cities Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Denver on April 26-28. This is the first time such an event has been held. At the initiative of the U.S. Department of State and with the support of USAID. Mayors of many cities in the Western Hemisphere will gather to strengthen cooperation, exchange of experience in the development of local self-government," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Kyiv mayor said on Tuesday and Wednesday he will discuss support and assistance to Ukraine with senators and congressmen, as well as leading political experts and representatives of the U.S. government, in Washington.

Tags: #usa #klitschko #support

MORE ABOUT

20:18 24.04.2023
Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

21:00 19.04.2023
USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

19:49 19.04.2023
West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

12:59 19.04.2023
USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

20:35 17.04.2023
Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

19:29 17.04.2023
Farmers to receive 15% compensation for cost of non-GMO soybean seeds

Farmers to receive 15% compensation for cost of non-GMO soybean seeds

13:51 15.04.2023
The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

13:04 15.04.2023
France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

21:04 13.04.2023
Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

10:59 13.04.2023
Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

General Staff: Russian troops looting, resorting to illegal searches, using children's institutions for military purposes in occupied territories of Ukraine

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes mechanism for lifting personal sanctions by publicly condemning Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD