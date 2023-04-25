Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko will take part in the Cities Summit of the Americas on April 26 to April 28.

"At the invitation of our American partners, I arrived in the United States for the Cities Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Denver on April 26-28. This is the first time such an event has been held. At the initiative of the U.S. Department of State and with the support of USAID. Mayors of many cities in the Western Hemisphere will gather to strengthen cooperation, exchange of experience in the development of local self-government," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Kyiv mayor said on Tuesday and Wednesday he will discuss support and assistance to Ukraine with senators and congressmen, as well as leading political experts and representatives of the U.S. government, in Washington.